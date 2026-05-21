The 90s Return on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 65° Winds: Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 94° Winds: S 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 95° Winds: S 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mid sixties tonight

Sunny and warmer Thursday

Highs in the nineties

Clear skies with lows in the 60s overnight. A dry week ahead in Southern Nevada. Warm and sunny on Thursday as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs in the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday. Hot and breezy at times Memorial Day Weekend. Highs in the upper 90s with gusts around 25 mph. Strong winds on Tuesday, followed by cooler temperatures by midweek.

