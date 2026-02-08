Temps well over average with highs in the mid-70s Sunday!

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 50°

SUNDAY: Sunny. Calm wind. High: 75°

MONDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Calm wind. High: 74°

Las Vegas is expected to reach a high temperature of 75 degrees Sunday due to building high pressure over the weekend. That's 14 degrees warmer than average for the city for this time of year. Our record high for February 8th is 77 degrees which was hit in 2015. We'll see sunny skies throughout Southern Nevada so get outdoors and enjoy it, just don't forget the water and sunscreen.

When are we going to cool back down? In the next few days. We'll see several shortwaves of low pressure start to move through the Pacific Southwest this next work week, which will bring on more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

Right now, precipitation chances remain low in Las Vegas. Starting Wednesday, we've got about a 10% chance of rain in the valley. These numbers will be fined tuned as we get closer. At this point temps will get back to the 60s.