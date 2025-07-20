Temps near normal this weekend with lots of sunshine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures and conditions this weekend are exactly where they're supposed to be for mid-July, meaning temperatures are hovering near 105 degrees with lots of sunshine.

The monsoonal moisture responsible for a few days of active weather to end the week has come and gone, with substantially drier conditions ahead.

Saturday saw some isolated showers in higher elevations surrounding the Las Vegas valley (Spring Mountains, Black Mountain, Frenchman Mountain, Sheep Range) and in central Lincoln County, but the valley itself stayed dry.

Saturday also marked a return to triple digits, with a daytime high at 105—exactly average for this time of year.

Expect much of the same on Sunday—lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, with maybe a breeze or two, but nothing exceptional that will impact your weekend plans. Overnight lows will continue to hover around 80, give or take a couple degrees.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be above triple digits for the next week or so, with daytime highs expected around 102 for the next several days. Moisture isn't in our forecast either, so anticipate normal conditions for the foreseeable future, as we get closer to wrapping up July.