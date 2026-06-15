Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures climb as we kick off the work week

Heat risk forecast
KTNV
Heat risk forecast
Posted

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 81°

TOMORROW: Hot and sunny. Calm winds. High: 108°

TUESDAY: Hot and sunny. High: 109°

Temperatures will warm 8-12 degrees above normal over the next few days in Southern Nevada with Las Vegas possibly seeing its first 110+ day this week!

Here's a look at tomorrow's highs around the region:

Monday's high temperatures

A ridge of high pressure is developing over the Desert Southwest bringing the warmth, sunshine, and elevated heat risk. We'll be in the major category Tuesday and Wednesday meaning that being outside without proper cooling and hydration can lead to serious health impacts. Although the desert is used to the heat, these temperatures are warm for this time of year, and many of us haven't quite acclimatized to them — so take it easy on your body! Drink plenty of water, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and take breaks from direct sunlight.

Heat risk forecast

Southwesterly breezes return Wednesday through Saturday with gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon hours. That's an indication of a cooldown we'll have the pleasure of experiencing next weekend — highs are set to return to the double digits in Las Vegas by next Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Report a typo

Contact Us

Here's How to Keep KTNV on DIRECTV