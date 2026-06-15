Temperatures climb as we kick off the work week

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 81°

TOMORROW: Hot and sunny. Calm winds. High: 108°

TUESDAY: Hot and sunny. High: 109°

Temperatures will warm 8-12 degrees above normal over the next few days in Southern Nevada with Las Vegas possibly seeing its first 110+ day this week!

Here's a look at tomorrow's highs around the region:

KTNV

A ridge of high pressure is developing over the Desert Southwest bringing the warmth, sunshine, and elevated heat risk. We'll be in the major category Tuesday and Wednesday meaning that being outside without proper cooling and hydration can lead to serious health impacts. Although the desert is used to the heat, these temperatures are warm for this time of year, and many of us haven't quite acclimatized to them — so take it easy on your body! Drink plenty of water, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and take breaks from direct sunlight.

KTNV

Southwesterly breezes return Wednesday through Saturday with gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon hours. That's an indication of a cooldown we'll have the pleasure of experiencing next weekend — highs are set to return to the double digits in Las Vegas by next Sunday.