Sunshine and breezes on tap for Sunday

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Wind SW 8-10mph, gusts 18mph. Low: 62°

SUNDAY: Sunny. Breezy AM, Wind N 9-15mph, gusts 22mph. High: 78°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Active weather from the past few days has mellowed out - after yesterday's whopping 0.92 inches at Harry Reid, we're 0.0 today.

Clear skies and breezy conditions are ahead for us Sunday with high temps in the mid-70s to mid-80s in Clark County. Las Vegas will see a high temp of 78 degrees. We're looking at 80 Monday with lots of sunshine! After that, we'll stick to the mid to upper 70s through Friday which is cooler than average for this time of year.

There is a very slight chance of storms on in Southern Nevada Tuesday PM (20%). The system will be much more influential in California and could even bring snow to the Sierra which would be the first of the season.

