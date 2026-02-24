Sunny with Upper 70s on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:53° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds:Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds:Light & Variable





Tuesday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

Upper seventies Wednesday

Abundant sunshine



Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Dry, sunny and unseasonably warm this week in Southern Nevada as high pressure stays overhead. Sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll see our first 80 degree day on Thursday and the low 80s will continue through the weekend. We may break the record highs on Saturday and Sunday. It’ll turn breezier this weekend and into next early next week with gusts around 20 mph. After the weekend, temperatures will cool off into the 70s. Mild overnight lows in the 50s this week.