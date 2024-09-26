Sunny with Triple Digits on Thursday

Las Vegas reached a high of 100 degrees today. We are now at 101 days of highs of 100 or higher in 2024, which is the most number of days of 100 in Las Vegas. Mild temps tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. High pressure remains with us bringing, sunny, dry and hot weather to the region. Triple digit highs again tomorrow and will continue through early next week.
