Sunny with Low 80s on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:56° Winds:SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds:Light & Variable

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:82° Winds:Light & Variable



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mid fifties tonight

Sunny, low eighties Thursday

Very little wind

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm this week in Southern Nevada as high pressure stays in control. We’re on track for our first 80 degree day on Thursday and the low 80s will continue through the weekend. We may tie and break the record highs on Saturday and Sunday. More wind arrives this weekend as an area of low pressure moves into the region. The wind will stick around into early next week with gusts around 20-25 mph. Cooler temperatures return next week.

