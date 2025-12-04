Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny with Less Wind on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:39° Winds:N 5-10
THURSDAY: Sunny High:57° Winds:NE 5-10
FRIDAY: Sunny High:61° Winds:Light & Variable


Wednesday’s Haiku

Calm and cold tonight

Highs in the fifties Thursday

Sunny with light winds


Calm and cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Sunny skies on Thursday with lighter winds. Highs in the upper 50s. Dry and sunny weather this week in Southern Nevada. Highs in the low 60s on Friday as high pressure builds into the region and by Sunday we’ll be in the mid 60s . Warmer temps for this time of the year next week. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

