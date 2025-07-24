Sunny with Cooler Than Average Temps on Friday

Clear, quiet and comfortable night with lows in the upper 70s. Sunny skies with a high of 101 on Friday and gusts around 20 mph out of the southwest.

The tranquil weather will continue through the weekend. Cooler than normal temperatures as a trough stays over the region. It'll be breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph. Highs this weekend, 100-102.

Mild overnight temps in the 70s. The average low is 83 for this time of year.

Enjoy the pleasant weather. We have more heat next week as an area of high pressure builds in and temperatures warm back up to the normal range. Monday - Thursday, highs 103-106 the with mostly sunny skies.