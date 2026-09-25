Sunny with Above Average Temps on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 74° Winds: S 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 97° Winds: SW 5-10 G 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G 25



Thursday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Mostly sunny on Friday

Above normal temps

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in 70s. Quiet weather continues Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy conditions this weekend with gusts up to 30 mph as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Slight chance of showers Sunday as tropical moisture moves in and that chance will continue through early next. Cooler temperatures return next week. We’ll keep you posted.