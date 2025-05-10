Sunny with 90s This Mother's Day Weekend

Clear tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. High pressure will continue to give us dry and very warm weather this weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 90s Saturday and on Sunday (Mother's Day) Breezy on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest then turning windy on Sunday with gusts up to 40 mph out of the southwest. The strong winds will stay through early next and much cooler by Tuesday. Less wind midweek and highs in the 80s again.