Sunny with 90s on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 65 ° Winds: Light & Variable
THURSDAY: Sunny High: 91 ° Winds: Light & Variable
FRIDAY: Sunny High: 98° Winds: SW 5-10
Wednesday’s Haiku
Clear and mild tonight
Sunny and warm on Thursday
Highs in the nineties
Clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60s. Sunny and warm on Thursday as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will reach into the low 90s tomorrow, then upper 90s on Friday and Saturday. Our first 100 degree day is on Sunday (Mother’s Day) and the triple digits will continue through early next week under sunny skies.