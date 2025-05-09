Sunny with 90s on Friday

Clear tonight with lows in the 60s. High pressure will continue to give us dry and warm weather on Friday. Highs will reach into the 90s tomorrow and will continue Mother's Day weekend. More wind on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. Windy on Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph out of the southwest. The winds will stay around through early next and much cooler by Tuesday. Less wind midweek and highs in the 80s again.