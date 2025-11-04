Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny with 80s on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy:58° Winds:SW 5-10
TUESDAY: Sunny High:82° Winds:SE 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds:S 10-15

Monday’s Haiku

Partly cloudy night

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs above normal

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows into the upper 50s. Sunny and warm on Tuesday as high pressure remains overhead. A low pressure system will move through the Pacific Northwest and will bring breezier weather to Southern Nevada. Cooler temps starting on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s and dry weather continues the next 7 days.

