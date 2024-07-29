Sunny, Warm, Breezy

LAS VEGAS — At sunrise we've got 5-15 mph breezes and pleasant temperatures in the 80s. Afternoon highs reach 106° in Las Vegas, 100° in Pahrump, 106° in Mesquite, 109° in Overton, 104° in Boulder City, 109° in Laughlin, and 81° in Mt. Charleston. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph are expected this afternoon. Continued low humidity through midweek yields nighttime lows in the low 80s. Highs are near 110° Thursday (August 1st) and remain that hot through the weekend. Humidity goes up a few notches, bringing a 10% rain chance Friday and Saturday, then a 20% chance Sunday and beyond. While storms won't be widespread as we move through early August, it will exaggerate the heat and give us a mix of clouds and sun, alongside warmer nighttime lows near 90°.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.