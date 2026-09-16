Sunny, warm and windy on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 78° Winds: SW 10-15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 98° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G 25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny, windy tomorrow

Highs in the nineties

Mostly clear with lows in upper 70s tonight. Mostly sunny, warm and windy Wednesday and Thursday as a trough remains over the region. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. Lighter winds by Friday and into the weekend as the trough starts to weaken. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the 70s this week.