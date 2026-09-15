Sunny, warm and windy on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 78° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 99° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 98° Winds: S 10-20 G 30



Monday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and windy Tuesday

Highs near one hundred

Mostly clear with lows in the 70s tonight. Mostly sunny, warm and windy Tuesday through Thursday as a trough remains over the region. Expect wind gusts up to 30 mph each day. Lighter winds by the end of the week and into the weekend as the trough starts to weaken. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the 70s this week.

