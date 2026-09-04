Sunny, Warm and Windy Conditions Continue

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 73° Winds: SW 5-15

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: S 10-20 G 30



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Highs in the nineties Friday

Sunny and windy

Clear and cool tonight. Sunny and windy again on Friday with highs in the mid 90s. The breezy to windy conditions will stick around as a trough remains overhead and a few systems pass through the Pacific Northwest. Slight chance of showers and storms return Labor Day weekend and into early next week but there will be dry time. We’ll keep you posted!

Lake Wind Advisory in effect 10 am- 8pm Friday.

WHAT: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Wave heights of 2 to 4 feet expected.

IMPACTS: Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

