Sunny, Warm and Breezy Saturday, Chance of Showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 74° Winds: S 5-15
SATURDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G 25
SUNDAY: Chance of showers and storms High: 89° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20
Friday’s Haiku
Clear and cool tonight
Sunny and warm Saturday
A little breezy
Clear and cool tonight. Sunny and breezy again on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. The breezy conditions stick around on Saturday as a trough remains over the region. Chance of showers and storms on Sunday. Dry on Labor Day and through most of next week with seasonable temperatures.