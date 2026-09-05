Sunny, Warm and Breezy Saturday, Chance of Showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 74° Winds: S 5-15

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G 25

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and storms High: 89° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20



Friday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and warm Saturday

A little breezy

Clear and cool tonight. Sunny and breezy again on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. The breezy conditions stick around on Saturday as a trough remains over the region. Chance of showers and storms on Sunday. Dry on Labor Day and through most of next week with seasonable temperatures.