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Sunny, Warm and Breezy Saturday, Chance of Showers on Sunday

Sunny, Warm and Breezy Saturday, Chance of Showers on Sunday
Meteorologist Linh Truong at First Friday
Posted
and last updated

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 74° Winds: S 5-15
SATURDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G 25
SUNDAY: Chance of showers and storms High: 89° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

Friday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and warm Saturday

A little breezy

Clear and cool tonight. Sunny and breezy again on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. The breezy conditions stick around on Saturday as a trough remains over the region. Chance of showers and storms on Sunday. Dry on Labor Day and through most of next week with seasonable temperatures.

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