Sunny, warm and breezy on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 75° Winds: SW 5-10
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 97° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High: 96° Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday’s Haiku
Clear and mild tonight
Sunny and warm on Friday
Breezy southwest winds
Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s tonight. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy at times on Friday. Gusts up to 25 mph. Less wind this weekend as the trough moves out of the region and high pressure builds in. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s this week.