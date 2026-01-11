Sunny Sunday ahead as high pressure builds over region

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 36°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 60°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Chilly overnight temperatures Saturday evening with lows reaching the mid-30s with clear conditions. Sunny skies on tap tomorrow with highs slightly warmer than average. Some strong gusts remain in the Lower Colorado River Valley through Sunday.

A trend of high pressure will keep on the warm side through next week. Right now we're forecasting a high temp of 70 degrees Thursday which is about 10 degrees warmer than average.