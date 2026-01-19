Sunny MLK day in Las Vegas tomorrow!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 43°

MLK DAY: Mostly sunny. N winds 5-7mph. High: 69°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 64°

MLK Day tomorrow is looking nice and pleasant in the Las Vegas Valley! High temps will reach the upper 60s and we'll have mostly sunny skies with some light northerly winds between 5 and 7mph.

Conditions should be nice for the parade, we'll be in the mid 50s to mid-60s during the live broadcast here on Channel 13. You might get too warm if you bundle up too much, so keep that in mind if you plan to check it out.

We've got a "copy and paste" pattern for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 60s in Las Vegas. The overall mild pattern is due to a stubborn ridge of high pressure over the region that likely won't shift much until next week.