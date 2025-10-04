Sunny, Mild with Less Wind This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low:62 ° Winds: NW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds: NW 5-15 G:15

SUNDAY: Sunny High:83° Winds: NW 5-10 G:15



Friday’s Haiku

Less wind this weekend

Sunny, highs in low eighties

Low sixties at night

Calmer winds tonight. Clear and cool with lows in the 50s and 60s. This weekend brings lighter winds as the area of low pressure exits Southern Nevada. Temperatures stay on the cool side with highs only reaching into the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. The quiet weather will continue next week with seasonable temps by midweek. Overnight lows will dip into 50s and 60s across the region.