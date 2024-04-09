Sunny, Mild and Breezy Tomorrow

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and still breezy. Sunny and breezy tomorrow with high pressure building in. High pressure will remain overhead and will keep us dry, sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the 80s and strong winds will return to the region by Friday and last through Saturday. Cooler on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 22:17:41-04
