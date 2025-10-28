Sunny, Mild and Breezy on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:58° Winds:NE 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:78° Winds:NE 5-15 G:20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds: NE 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Near sixty tonight

Sunny, seventies on Tuesday

Breezy north east winds

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and mild tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the north east as low pressure moves off to the east and high pressure builds, tightening the pressure gradient. The strongest winds will be in the Colorado River Valley. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect 6 am to 7 pm on Tuesday. North winds 20-30 mph Gust up to 40 and could create dangerous boating conditions. The winds will ease as we head into Wednesday. Dry, sunny and mild this week. Highs in the 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Pleasant weather for Nevada Day and for trick- or- treaters on Halloween night.