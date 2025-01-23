Sunny, Mild and Breezy on Thursday

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunny skies on Thursday and breezy at times. Stronger winds in the Colorado River Valley. High temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll stay dry through the end of the work week. Next system moves in by Saturday and will bring more clouds, wind and a chance of rain and snow. Rain and snow amounts look light.
