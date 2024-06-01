Sunny, Hot and Breezy on Saturday

Mostly clear and mild tonight. Lows will drop into in the 60s and 70s. Sunny, dry and hot weather will continue through the weekend as high pressure is overhead. Breezier on Saturday with gusts around 25 mph with a system passing north of our region. Less wind on Sunday. Highs will reach into the upper 90s and triple digits across the region each day. Triple digit heat remains with us next week.
Posted at 9:17 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 00:17:24-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.