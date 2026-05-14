Sunny, Hot and Breezy on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 72 ° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 99° Winds: SW 10-15 G 20

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 95° Winds: SW 10-25 G 30



Thursday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Breezy at times tomorrow

Highs near one hundred

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 70s. Sunny, hot and breezy at times on Friday with highs in upper 90s. Next area of low pressure will move in on Saturday bringing strong southwest winds to Southern Nevada with gusts between 30-40 mph. Highs the 90s through the weekend. Windy and cooler on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. The 90s return on Tuesday.

