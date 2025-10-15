Sunny, Cool with Less Wind Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low:52° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:67° Winds: NW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:71° Winds: N 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Calmer overnight

Sunny and cool tomorrow

Highs in the sixties



Scattered showers around this evening. The Wind Advisory will be in effect until 9pm, winds tapering off late tonight. A chilly night ahead with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. Lighter winds, sunny and cool on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. The dry, sunny and cool weather will continue through the work week. Warmer temperatures this weekend and we’ll remain dry through early next week. Overnight lows in the 50s the next 7 days.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range in effect until 11pm. Snow: 7000-9000’ with up to 4” of accumulations. Gusts: 40 mph. Roads will be slippery.