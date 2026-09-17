Sunny, breezy and warm on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 78° Winds: SW 10-15

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 96° Winds: SW 10-15 G 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 96° Winds: S 5-15 G 20



Wednesday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and breezy Thursday

Highs in mid nineties

Lows in the 70s overnight. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy on Thursday as a trough remains over the region. Gusts up to 25 mph. Less wind on Friday and into the weekend as the trough starts to weaken and moves off to the east. High pressure starts to build over the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s this week.

