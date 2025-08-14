Sunny, Breezy and Not as Hot Thursday

Breezy and very hot this evening. Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm tonight. Risk of heat related illness (heat stroke, heat exhaustion ) will be higher. This affects anyone without hydration and AC.

Heat Advisory in effect for the Spring Mountains and Lincoln County until 8pm tonight.

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 80s. Sunny, hot on Thursday (107) and breezy at times with gusts around 25 mph as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest.

Big cool down by Friday as high pressure moves off to the east. Slight chance of showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. Dry on Sunday. The cooler temps will continue through the weekend. Highs 100-102. Sunny and dry, Monday-Wednesday 102-106. Overnight lows in the 70s and 80s this week.

