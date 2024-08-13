Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid on Tuesday

Posted
and last updated

Mostly clear, warm and breezy tonight. We'll remain breezy tomorrow with gusts around 30 mph out of the southwest. Drier, more comfortable air moves in starting tomorrow with the southwest flow. Less wind on Wednesday. Turning breezy again by Friday and into the weekend. Slight chance of showers and storms by into the region by Sunday. Highs around average for this time of year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk