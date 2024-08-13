Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid on Tuesday

Mostly clear, warm and breezy tonight. We'll remain breezy tomorrow with gusts around 30 mph out of the southwest. Drier, more comfortable air moves in starting tomorrow with the southwest flow. Less wind on Wednesday. Turning breezy again by Friday and into the weekend. Slight chance of showers and storms by into the region by Sunday. Highs around average for this time of year.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.