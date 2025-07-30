Sunny and Warm with Afternoon Breezes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to the upper 70s and low 80s. It's breezy at sunrise, and afternoon gusts will hit 25 mph today. Highs approach 104° as sunshine continues.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

After an evening in the 90s, Las Vegas dips to the 80s by midnight and sees lows briefly in the upper 70s before sunrise.

High temperatures range from 104° to 106° the rest of this week, this weekend, and early next week.

Lows each night will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Afternoon gusts near 25 mph are expected each day over the next week.

No rain or storm chances are expected as we head through early August.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow, due to ozone that accumulates during the warm season.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with grass and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.