Sunny and Warm Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT:Clear Low:46° Winds:N 5-10

SATURDAY:Sunny High:67° Winds:NE 5-10

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High:65° Winds:Calm



Friday’s Haiku

A pleasant weekend

Cool mornings, warm afternoons

Highs in the sixties

Clear with cool temperatures tonight with lows in the 40s. A pleasant weekend in Southern Nevada. Dry, sunny and warm as high pressure remains overhead. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Gusts around 15-20 mph on Saturday in Las Vegas, but windy conditions in the Colorado River Valley with gusts around 30-40 mph. Lighter winds on Sunday. Great weather for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday Parade on Monday. The quiet weather continues the rest of the week. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s.