Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and warm weather returns on Wednesday

Posted

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 68° Winds: NE 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 92° Winds: NW 5-15 G 20
THURSDAY: Sunny High: 93° Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday’s Haiku

Cool and dry tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs in the nineties

Chance of showers and storms through this evening as the area of low pressure remains over the region. Dry weather returns on Wednesday as the system moves off to the east. Highs in the low 90s and it’ll be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Sunny with highs in the 90s the rest of the week as high pressure continues to build over the area.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13