Sunny and warm weather returns on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 68° Winds: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 92° Winds: NW 5-15 G 20

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 93° Winds: Light & Variable



Tuesday’s Haiku

Cool and dry tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs in the nineties

Chance of showers and storms through this evening as the area of low pressure remains over the region. Dry weather returns on Wednesday as the system moves off to the east. Highs in the low 90s and it’ll be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Sunny with highs in the 90s the rest of the week as high pressure continues to build over the area.