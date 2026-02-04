Sunny and Warm Weather Continues in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low:48° Winds: NW 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:74° Winds:NE 5-10 G20
THURSDAY: Sunny High:72° Winds:NE 5-10
Tuesday’s Haiku
Forties late tonight
Low seventies on Wednesday
Breezy at times too
Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunny and warm on Wednesday as high pressure remains over the region. Breezier tomorrow with gusts around 20 mph out of the north. Stronger winds in the Colorado River Valley with gusts up to 40 mph. An area of low pressure moving in from the south will bring us more clouds on Friday. Cooler temps with highs in the upper 60s. Pleasant weather this weekend with highs in the low 70s. Cooler weather returns next week with a chance of showers. We’ll keep you posted.