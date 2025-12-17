Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

TONIGHT: Clear Low:49° Winds:Calm

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:71° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Sunny High:70° Winds:Calm





Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

May tie the record



Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Unseasonably warm weather continues in Southern Nevada as high pressure remains over the region. Sunny with a high of 71° on Wednesday, which would tie the record high. The low 70s continue on Thursday. Slightly cooler on Friday with a high of 69°, that would break the record high of 68° . We’ll stay in the upper 60s through the weekend and possibly tying the record high again on Sunday. The dry and warm weather sticks around early next week. We could see some rain on Christmas Day. We’ll keep you posted. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s this week.