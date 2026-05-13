TONIGHT: Clear Low: 70 ° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: SE 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 99° Winds: SW 10-15 G 20



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs above normal

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temps in the low 70s. Sunny and warm on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. Upper 90s on Friday and it’ll be breezy at times. Next area of low pressure will move in on Saturday bringing strong winds to Southern Nevada with gusts between 30-40 mph. Lighter winds on Sunday. Highs the 90s through the weekend. Cooler temperatures early next week.

