Sunny and Warm This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low:59° Winds:W 5-10
SATURDAY: Sunny High:80 Winds :NE 5-10
SUNDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds:NE 5-10

Friday’s Haiku

Quite warm this weekend

High temps in the low eighties

Sunny with light winds

Clear skies with lows in the 50s tonight. Sunny and warm this weekend as high pressure builds in. High temps will reach into the low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The dry and warm weather will stay with us through most of next week. We have a slight chance of showers on Friday and much cooler temps. Overnight lows in the 50s the next 7 days.

