Sunny and Warm on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 62° Winds: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 87° Winds: NE 5-15

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 94° Winds: SE 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Sixties overnight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Clear skies with lows in the 60s tonight. Sunny weather in Southern Nevada this week. A warm day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. The 90s return starting on Thursday as high pressure builds back in. Highs in the mid 90s on Thursday, then upper 90s for Memorial Day Weekend. Breezy at times with gusts around 20-25 mph.