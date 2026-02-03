Sunny and Warm on Tuesday in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low:47° Winds: NE 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:74° Winds:NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:74° Winds:NE 5-10 G20



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Low seventies on Tuesday

Abundant sunshine

Clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 40s tonight. Sunny and warm on Tuesday as high pressure stays overhead. Highs will be in the low 70s through most of the week, which is well above the average high of 61°. Breezier on Wednesday with gusts around 20 mph out of the north. Stronger winds in the Colorado River Valley with gusts up to 40 mph (Tue-Wed). More clouds and slightly cooler temps by Friday. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this week.