TONIGHT: Clear Low:60° Winds:NW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:82° Winds:W 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy High:80° Winds: S 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Sunny and warm on Wednesday

Highs in the eighties

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s & 60s. Sunny and warm on Tuesday as high pressure remains overhead. Highs will reach into the low 80s again. A weak low pressure system will move into the region on Wednesday. That will bring more clouds and a slight chance of showers. More sunshine returns Thursday and Friday. The weekend is dry, but turning breezy as system moves across the Pacific Northwest. Highs stay in the low 80s through Saturday, then 70s return on Sunday. Overnight temps in the 50s and 60s this week.