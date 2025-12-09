Sunny and Unseasonably Warm This Week

TONIGHT: Clear Low:46° Winds:SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:68° Winds:Calm

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:71° Winds:Light & Variable



Monday’s Haiku

Mid forties tonight

Sunny and mild on Tuesday

Highs in the sixties

Clear skies with lows in the 40s tonight. Dry, quiet and unseasonably warm in Southern Nevada as high pressure remains over the region. Sunny with highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday and by Wednesday we’ll see temperatures in the low 70s. Average high is 57. We may set a new record high on Thursday if we reach 73. Record is 72. Temps will still be in the low 70s Friday and Saturday. Slightly cooler by Sunday, but still well above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.