Sunny and Unseasonably Warm

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:53° Winds:SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds:SW 5-10 G20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds:NE 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny, dry and unseasonably warm this week as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will climb into the lows 80s starting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Average high temp is around 70 and we’re going to be well above that and could tie or break a few records. Thursday 86 (Record: 86), Friday 89. We have even hotter temperatures this weekend continuing into next week. Saturday 90 (Record: 89), Sunday 91 (Record: 88), and Monday 93 (Record: 89). Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s the next 7 days.