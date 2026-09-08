TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 77° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 98° Winds: W 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 103° Winds: NE 5-15



Monday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Seasonable temps

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Sunny and seasonably warm on Tuesday. We’re back into the triple digits on Wednesday as high pressure builds back into the region. Winds pick up on Friday and Saturday with gusts around 30 mph as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Cooler temperatures and less wind on Sunday.

