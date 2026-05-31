Sunny and Seasonably Warm on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 68° Winds: SW 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 95° Winds: SE 5-10

MONDAY: Sunny High: 99° Winds: S 5-10



Saturday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Plenty of sunshine Sunday

Seasonably warm

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s tonight. Sunny and pleasant weather continues Sunday with seasonably warm temperatures. Hotter temperatures starting next week as high pressure builds in. Sunny with highs in the upper 90s on Monday and triple digit heat by Tuesday. The triple digits will continue through the work week.