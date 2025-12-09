Sunny and Quite Warm on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:48° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:71° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Sunny High:72° Winds:Light & Variable



Tuesday’s Haiku

Near fifty tonight

Low seventies tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine

Clear skies with lows in the upper 40s tonight. Dry, quiet and unseasonably warm in Southern Nevada as high pressure stays overhead. Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday. Average high is 57. We may tie the record high on Thursday if we reach 72, which is the standing record. Temps will still be in the low 70s on Friday. Slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s this weekend, but still well above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to 50s.