Sunny and Milder on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:56° Winds:NW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:76° Winds:NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds:NW 5-10

<hr></hr>



Thursday’s Haiku

Mid fifties tonight

Seventies again Friday

Wall to wall sunshine

<hr></hr>

Clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s. Dry, sunny and milder weather on Friday. Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs back to average by Sunday. Another area of low pressure will move through the Pacific Northwest early next week. This will give us cooler temps and some gusty winds. No rain expected in Southern Nevada the next 7 days. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.