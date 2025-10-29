Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny and Mild Weather Continues

TONIGHT: Clear Low:58° Winds: S 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds: SW 5-10
THURSDAY: Sunny High:81°Winds:Light&Variable
                                                                                                                                      

Tuesday’s Haiku

Fifties late tonight

Sunny, light wind tomorrow

High temps near eighty

Clear and cool tonight with lows dropping into the 50s. Sunny, mild with lighter winds on Wednesday. High pressure will build over the region and keep conditions sunny and mild the rest of the week. Expect highs in the 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Pleasant weather for Nevada Day and trick- or- treaters on Halloween night.

